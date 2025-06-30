Trump Eyes Kentucky-Israel Caucus’ Aaron Reed to Replace Thomas Massie in Congress

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump is reportedly looking to recruit Kentucky state senator Aaron Reed, a Christian Zionist member of the Kentucky-Israel Caucus who believes “Israel is God’s chosen nation,” to replace Rep Thomas Massie in Congress.

From Politico, “White House eyes Kentucky state senator for Massie challenge”:

White House officials will host Kentucky state Sen. Aaron Reed in the coming weeks for a discussion about challenging GOP Rep. Thomas Massie in next year’s Republican primary, according to two people granted anonymity to describe the private plans. President Donald Trump and his political operation have been searching for a candidate to challenge Massie over his opposition to the president’s “big, beautiful bill” and his strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. Trump political advisers Chris LaCivita and pollster Tony Fabrizio have launched a super PAC directed at defeating Massie that’s already running a TV ad attacking the seven-term incumbent.

Reed gave a bizarre “interview” with Kentucky’s Voice earlier this week wherein he appeared to be reading off a script given to him by his AIPAC handler.

“Israel is God’s chosen nation,” Reed said. “We’re called as a nation to support Israel … because they’re God’s people.”

“If we want to be a nation blessed by God then we must never turn our back on Israel,” he added.

Reed threw shade at Massie for opposing Trump striking Iran without approval from Congress and praised Trump for keeping us out of war by bombing Iran’s nuclear enrichment facilities.

“Trump kept us out of war through deterrence,” Reed said, praising Trump’s bombing campaign.

“Iran isn’t just Israel’s problem — a nuclear Iran is a threat to every American city and we can’t afford to play nice when evil men are building weapons of mass destruction,” he insisted.

Reed is a member of the Kentucky-Israel Caucus, which “calls on the leaders of the United States to do everything they can to support Israel.”

The Daily Caller reported earlier this week that AIPAC was recruiting Massie’s challenger.

President Trump’s PAC this week also launched a $1 million ad buy to smear Massie as a pro-child genital mutilation terrorist.

The ad blitz may have been timed to coincide with the anniversary of Massie’s wife’s death.

It’s clear as day that the only reason Trump is going after Massie is because of his opposition to Israel.

Trump and his former campaign manager Chris LaCivita are going to work together with the Israel Lobby to smear the most honest man in Congress with the most despicable, dishonest lies possible to advance the interests of a foreign power over the interests of America.