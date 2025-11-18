American nurse says the nursing industry is waking up to our healthcare system being all about profit
"Nurses are speaking up because we can finally see the truth: this isn't healthcare. It's sick care. A business model built on keeping Americans sick, scared, and dependent."
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 18, 2025
One thought on “American nurse says the nursing industry is waking up to our healthcare system being all about profit”
profit and murder , don’t forget murder..and y’all were part of that , hope the flames of hell are something you can deal with , and just following orders is no defense , have a nice day from someone who doesn’t care about your plight any longer