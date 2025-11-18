Israeli Strike on Southern Lebanon Village Kills School Principal

By Jason Ditz – Antiwar.com

An Israeli drone strike attacked and destroyed a car in the southern Lebanese village of al-Mansouri, which is in the Tyre District. One person was killed in the attack, Mohammad Shuweikh, who according to the locals was the principal of the Mansouri Public School.

The IDF, of course, insisting the public school principal was actually a Hezbollah operative, though predictably provided no evidence that this is actually the case. They claimed Shuweikh served as Hezbollah’s liaison to the village, communicating with the villagers about their economic and security needs.

The IDF narrative is that they decided to kill Shuweikh after he used private property for “terrorist purposes.” They provided no evidence for this either, didn’t specify what or how, but claimed that whatever he allegedly did, it violated the ceasefire.

Other Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon included sound bombs dropped on Dhayra village, and a smoke bomb dropped against a common well in the town of Odaisseh. No casualties were reported in either of those incidents.

In addition, Israeli drones were reportedly flying low over the capital city of Beirut, though so far they have not launched any attacks. Israel has been dramatically escalating attacks on Lebanon in recent days, with suggestions that a new war may be in the offing.

Israel has insisted they will not allow Hezbollah, “or any other group” to strengthen their capabilities in the region. So far, the pretext for Lebanon strikes has entirely been Hezbollah, though the veracity of the claims is often in doubt, evidenced by the UN reporting that Israel has killed at least 114 civilians in Lebanon in the past year.