🚨 BREAKING:
Americans no longer believe Israel's nonsense from AIPAC representatives.
A meeting in a Wisconsin town erupted as voters booed Republican Bryan Steil for supporting Israel's genocide in Gaza.
He reportedly received $130,000 from AIPAC. pic.twitter.com/WuwqwWtBvB
— GBC (@GBC_Press) August 26, 2026
One thought on “Americans no longer believe Israel’s nonsense from AIPAC representatives. A meeting in a Wisconsin town erupted as voters booed Republican Bryan Steil for supporting Israel”
Ha! This one thinks we don’t know Israel created HAMAS.
They’re all using the same rhetoric right now. Obedient talking-heads reciting the directed memo.
Evil, dark as it is, is not that creative. It’s boring and repetitive. Good is where vast possibility expands rather than limits. Evil limits creative evolution.
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