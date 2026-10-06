The whistleblower that exposed our Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein just “committed suicide.”

This comes just two months after he tweeted that he has more evidence on Lutnick and Epstein to share with the public. Did he kill himself? https://t.co/95uxah9Uox

— Ella Maulding (@ellamaulding) October 5, 2026