The whistleblower that exposed our Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein just “committed suicide.”

One thought on “The whistleblower that exposed our Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, for his ties to Jeffrey Epstein just “committed suicide.”

  1. Just another warning from the “Epstein Class” psycho “elite” parasites that if you don’t “toe the line” you will be (what I call) “murder-ruled.” I even wrote a trilogy spin-off novel about it. https://omegabooksnet.com

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