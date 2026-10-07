Russia, our enemy, has allegedly created a crazy plague bioweapon to kill us all.
But don’t worry, our greatest ally Israel has created a 100% effective vaccine to save us, just in the nick of time.
How perfect!! 🙃 https://t.co/hmFgy8Ug9U
— James Li (@5149jamesli) October 7, 2026
Posted: October 7, 2026
Categories: Videos
One thought on “Russia, our enemy, has allegedly created a crazy plague bioweapon to kill us all. But don’t worry, our greatest ally Israel has created a 100% effective vaccine to save us, just in the nick of time.”
Every story on the site today brings up a different set of emotions, yet I find the most common one to be hate and it helps me execute my right to hate. Hate, on the emotional spectrum was given to me as a human at birth. I came in with all my rights in place to feel how I feel and think how I think. And hate today is a most appropriate emotion for what this world is doing to its inhabitants. From the ecosystem, to the animals, to the people, onslaught everywhere. And I don’t want a pep-talk from anyone telling me to be positive or not to hate. I want to feel it in every fiber of my being. Wallow in it, so to speak, until the time it lifts a bit and I can fight harder.
Living side-by-side with hate is resentment, resentment not only for the horrors we have to endure every day (‘we’ meaning those of us who cultivate curiosity and awareness) but for all the hoops we are expected to jump through. It’s bureaucratic barbarity sans humanity. Go here, pay this, sign here, obey this. Click here, can’t go there. Shut up and comply. Comply and pay. Pay all you got. Be a body-robot and follow orders like a good little “citizen.”
OR………! Turn to and fight for our Bill of Rights. Where NONE is above the other and each is assured justice.
Sorry for this. I want to bust out of hell but the devil has me cornered. Still I will use every thing I can to pry open the door to real freedom. Somehow.
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