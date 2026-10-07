Russia, our enemy, has allegedly created a crazy plague bioweapon to kill us all. But don’t worry, our greatest ally Israel has created a 100% effective vaccine to save us, just in the nick of time.

Russia, our enemy, has allegedly created a crazy plague bioweapon to kill us all. But don’t worry, our greatest ally Israel has created a 100% effective vaccine to save us, just in the nick of time. How perfect!! 🙃 https://t.co/hmFgy8Ug9U — James Li (@5149jamesli) October 7, 2026 Share this: Print

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