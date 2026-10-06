One thought on ““Every jew will have 2800 non-jewish servants”

  1. So, rabbi, “taking hold of a Jewish man’s skirt” means some “man from the nations” will “serve” (or be enslaved by) some Jew (from Zechariah 8:23)? Hmmmmmmm….. You not only believe a lie, you create a lie! Synagogue of Satan, indeed.

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