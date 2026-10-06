Rabbi:
“Every jevv will have 2800 non-jevvish servants”
✡️They actually believe this! https://t.co/8aKo777nAv
— Ash (@bitcoins1stlady) October 6, 2026
Posted: October 6, 2026
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Rabbi:
“Every jevv will have 2800 non-jevvish servants”
✡️They actually believe this! https://t.co/8aKo777nAv
— Ash (@bitcoins1stlady) October 6, 2026
One thought on ““Every jew will have 2800 non-jewish servants””
So, rabbi, “taking hold of a Jewish man’s skirt” means some “man from the nations” will “serve” (or be enslaved by) some Jew (from Zechariah 8:23)? Hmmmmmmm….. You not only believe a lie, you create a lie! Synagogue of Satan, indeed.