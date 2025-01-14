An israeli agent threatening to murder any politician in the west who doesn’t back israel.
But people still think we are not completely taken over by Zionism pic.twitter.com/nTCie1yFe3
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) January 13, 2025
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
An israeli agent threatening to murder any politician in the west who doesn’t back israel.
But people still think we are not completely taken over by Zionism pic.twitter.com/nTCie1yFe3
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) January 13, 2025