David Weiss report confirms Hunter Biden made millions on family name, slams Joe Biden for pardon

By The Post Millennial

On Monday, Special Counsel David Weiss slammed President Joe Biden in his final report on the investigation into Hunter Biden over the president’s allegations that the cases brought against the first son were politically motivated. Weiss said again that Biden’s son capitalized on his family name for profit.

The report, obtained by Just The News, criticized the elder Biden for accusing prosecutors of being political when he pardoned his son. Biden previously said, “Those who were late paying their taxes because of serious addictions, but paid them back subsequently with interest and penalties, are typically given non-criminal resolutions. It is clear that Hunter was treated differently.”

Weiss wrote, when discussing the multiple judges that ruled the prosecution was not vindictive, “Calling those rulings into question and injecting partisanship into the independent administration of the law undermines the very foundation of what makes America’s justice system fair and equitable. It erodes public confidence in an institution that is essential to preserving the rule of law.”

Weiss said the president’s claims harm not only prosecutors, but also the Department of Justice and other government officials. He wrote, “Politicians who attack the decisions of career prosecutors as politically motivated when they disagree with the outcome of a case undermine the public’s confidence in our criminal justice system. The President’s statements unfairly impugn the integrity not only of Department of Justice personnel, but all of the public servants making these difficult decisions in good faith.”

Weiss also alleged that Hunter used his last name while Joe Biden was vice president to secure business opportunities, and chose not to pay more than $1.4 million in taxes, despite making over $7 million between 2016 and 2020. He wrote, “As a well-educated lawyer and businessman, Mr. Biden consciously and willfully chose not to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes over a four-year period. From 2016 to 2020, Mr. Biden received more than $7 million in total gross income, including approximately $1.5 million in 2016, $2.3 million in 2017, $2.1 million in 2018, $1 million in 2019 and $188,000 from January through October 15, 2020,” according to FoxNews.

He added, “Mr. Biden made this money by using his last name and connections to secure lucrative business opportunities, such as a board seat at a Ukrainian industrial conglomerate, Burisma Holdings Limited, and a joint venture with individuals associated with a Chinese energy conglomerate,” noting that the money was earned while doing “limited work.”

According to Weiss, Hunter “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills,” and that he “willfully failed to pay his 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 taxes on time, despite having access to funds to pay some or all of these taxes.”

Weiss continued, “These are not ‘inconsequential’ or ‘technical’ tax code violations. Nor can Mr. Biden’s conduct be explained away by his drug use-most glaringly, Mr. Biden filed his false 2018 return, in which he deliberately underreported his income to lower his tax liability, in February 2020, approximately eight months after he had regained his sobriety. Therefore, the prosecution of Mr. Biden was warranted given the nature and seriousness of his tax crimes.”

Weiss also accused the senior Biden of attempting to “rewrite history.” He wrote, “The Constitution provides the President with broad authority to grant reprieves and pardons for offenses against the United States, but nowhere does the Constitution give the President the authority to rewrite history.”