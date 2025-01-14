“The Scariest Thing That’s Ever Happened”: Will The “Twitter Files” For Entire U.S. Government Expose Bio Labs In Ukraine?

By TYLER DURDEN – Zerohedge

Conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson released a wide-ranging interview Monday with journalist and author Michael Shellenberger in which the pair of truth-tellers discussed the possibility of a “Twitter Files”-style exposé of the U.S. government under the Trump administration, which could shine a light on the concerning possibility of American biological labs in war-torn Ukraine.

TUCKER CARLSON: I was watching Jon Karl, who I on CBS, who I’ve known. Someone sent me a clip this morning. Jon Karl. I’ve known him for over 30 years. Nice guy, you know, reasonable guy. And and then Trump comes, the business starts to collapse and he realizes I’m speaking for him, but he realizes, shit, ‘You know, I’m a middle aged white guy. I better go along.’ And he becomes just this cheerleader for every stupid woke idea ever, ever was. You feel sorry for him? He’s a nice guy, actually, and not a stupid guy. So when you send me a clip of Jon Karl, like basically defending Trump.

MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER: The whether the win is a win.

TUCKER CARLSON: Then you realize that most people just kind of you know, they they’re easy to control. You just yeah, tell them what the program is and they go along.

MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER: Yeah, it’s Kent Brockman. No, you’re totally right.

TUCKER CARLSON: I welcome our new alien overlords.

MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER: They’re the first. They’re the first ones to shift. No, you’re right. Right. You’re right. Yeah, because they’re covering the news like they know they’re the first ones that know when the winds are coming.

TUCKER CARLSON: Principle plays no role. Most people just kind of go along with what they think. The marching.

MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER: Amazing. It really reveals, doesn’t it? The herd animals.

TUCKER CARLSON: So yeah I CBS, I think is at ABC whatever they’re all the same and they’re all going away. Yeah but if you’re true entrenched power which does exist particularly in the Intel agencies I mean that’s where it really resides as far as I can tell. Like, I don’t know, it’s like pretty threat. You’ve just thought there’s been a massive movement in power from the news media, which you control. That’s a fact. I would say, in effect, control news is controlled by the Intel agencies, in fact, to something you can’t control. So that’s a huge loss of power for you. So, like, how can you let this continue?

MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER: Well, yeah. I mean, or how can they stop it, though? I mean.

TUCKER CARLSON: I don’t know. I’m just feeling all paranoid right now. No, no, I am too much freedom.

MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER: No, I know. No, I totally do too. You’re like a witness. When’s the Pentagon to drop? Well, yeah, and I also kind of go, are they really going to disclose all the stuff that they have? I mean, we were going down. We just did, actually I don’t know if we published. But we’re just going down the list of all the other files that we want because people are like, Well, can we have a Twitter Files for the government? You’re like, Yes. So what? I mean, there’s so much in there. The Russiagate, you know, the Russia collusion hoax, Covid origins, Covid vaccines, Hunter Biden laptop. Yeah. I mean, I’m assuming there’s just a bunch of us in Russia, Ukraine. I mean, remember, because they keep leaking, they’d go. They go there’s no bio labs in Ukraine, right? Well, there were some we were doing some help with the bio.

TUCKER CARLSON: Not only for bio labs in Ukraine. There are a lot of bio labs in Ukraine which are working on biological weapons. That’s what they’re not there for, livestock vaccine, Sorry. And you know, the thing that people don’t in this country understand is that the Ukrainian military is selling about half of the arms they get from the United States into international black markets. And they’re winding up, in some case, with the drug cartels in Latin America. That’s a fact. Okay. Is a fact. And you can buy them. And I spoke to someone who did buy some, actually. So I know I know this is a fact. And they’re bragging about it. So they’re selling conventional weapons, including weapons systems that are very dangerous and very destabilizing that would make commercial air travel impossible, for example.

So what are they doing with the pathogens in those bio labs? And does the Biden administration have a manifest? Do they know exactly what’s in those labs? And will they turn it over to the Trump administration? So we keep track of these things. And the answer is no. Actually, the answer is no. I know this. Wow. So that’s like the scariest thing that’s ever happened then. And so, like what? You know what? I think the Ukraine war has the potential to destabilize the world more than anything that’s happened in my lifetime, just because of the scale of the weapons systems and biological agents involved in the most corrupt country in the West, which is Ukraine, attacking Ukraine. I feel sorry for Ukraine, but what the hell?

MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER: Yeah.

TUCKER CARLSON: That’s why I’m saying this right now, because I hope this is widely disseminated, because I think it’s like the scariest thing I’ve heard in a long, long time.

MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER: That is scary.

TUCKER CARLSON: But it’s all flowered in secrecy. That’s the point. Yeah. The only reason this stuff has happened like this end of the world stuff has happened is because there’s no disclosure at all. Everything is right.

MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER: It’s so much pent up stuff.

TUCKER CARLSON: So much.

MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER: Yeah, the JFK files, the UFO files, UAP files. I’m sorry to say.