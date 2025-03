An lsraeIi spy funded the most popular movie about the JFK assassination. And not once was lsraeI mentioned. “How much more proof do you need?”

An lsraeIi spy funded the most popular movie about the JFK assassination. And not once was lsraeI mentioned. “How much more proof do you need?” pic.twitter.com/qCXPtuvNTv — ADAM (@AdameMedia) March 18, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet