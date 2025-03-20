Why do you think president Trump unleashed Netanyahu to resume killing in Gaza?

I don’t think he has a choice.

-Col Macgregor

Macgregor was once loved by MAGA and the q influencers, they no longer want to hear the truth because it destroys their grift. pic.twitter.com/FCZqYZdXGq

— ₱₳₮Ɽł₵₭ ₴ł₲ⱧØ₱ (@psyop4921) March 19, 2025