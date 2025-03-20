Why do you think president Trump unleashed Netanyahu to resume killing in Gaza?
I don’t think he has a choice.
-Col Macgregor
Macgregor was once loved by MAGA and the q influencers, they no longer want to hear the truth because it destroys their grift. pic.twitter.com/FCZqYZdXGq
— ₱₳₮Ɽł₵₭ ₴ł₲ⱧØ₱ (@psyop4921) March 19, 2025
One thought on “Why do you think president Trump unleashed Netanyahu to resume killing in Gaza? I don’t think he has a choice. -Col Macgregor”
I really wish people would stop making excuse for Trump. He claimed himself to be “King of the Jews”. His cabinet is jammed with Zionists. He wants to build a riviera in Gaza and his wife is a Jew.
Since this is his final term in office, you’d think he wouldn’t care what he does with the Zionist lobby or any lobby for that matter because he will be done with politics and they wouldn’t be able to do anything to him but calls for impeachment.
Trump is clearly doing all of this out of his own volition, desire and fame.