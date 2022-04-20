Another Impeachable Offense? US Keeps Sending Military Weapons to Ukraine – But Doesn’t Know What Happens to Them

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Before fleeing Afghanistan in a rush last fall Joe Biden armed the Taliban terrorist organization with approximately $80 billion in US weapons. The White House and Pentagon have never admitted to how many billion dollars worth of weapons they left behind for the Islamist group.

Joe Biden supplied the Taliban terrorist organization and their Islamist accomplices with billions of dollars worth of US arms.

Rather than destroying the equipment before leaving the country, Joe Biden decided to leave the nearly $85 billion worth of US military equipment to the Taliban.

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Sunday — Joe Biden left 300 times more guns than those passed to the Mexican cartels in Obama’s Fast and Furious program.

This more complete list was created with public information and help from other intelligence sources.

The list does not include all the extra kinds of nonlethal equipment, everything from MRE’s, Medical Equipment, and even energy drinks.

The big story might be the pallets of cash the Taliban have been posting videos of pallets of weapons and stacks of $100 bills they have seized.

Here is a more complete list of US-supplied and left behind equipment list now controlled by Taliban:

-2,000 Armored Vehicles Including Humvees and MRAP’s

-75,989 Total Vehicles: FMTV, M35, Ford Rangers, Ford F350, Ford Vans, Toyota Pickups, Armored Security Vehicles etc

-45 UH-60 Blachhawk Helicopters

-50 MD530G Scout Attack Choppers

-ScanEagle Military Drones

-30 Military Version Cessnas

-4 C-130’s

-29 Brazilian made A-29 Super Tocano Ground Attack Aircraft

208+ Aircraft Total

-At least 600,000+ Small arms M16, M249 SAWs, M24 Sniper Systems, 50 Calibers, 1,394 M203 Grenade Launchers, M134 Mini Gun, 20mm Gatling Guns and Ammunition

-61,000 M203 Rounds

-20,040 Grenades

-Howitzers

-Mortars +1,000’s of Rounds

-162,000 pieces of Encrypted Military Comunications Gear

-16,000+ Night Vision Goggles

-Newest Technology Night Vision Scopes

-Thermal Scopes and Thermal Mono Googles

-10,000 2.75 inch Air to Ground Rockets

-Recconaissance Equipment (ISR)

-Laser Aiming Units

-Explosives Ordnance C-4, Semtex, Detonators, Shaped Charges, Thermite, Incendiaries, AP/API/APIT

-2,520 Bombs

-Administration Encrypted Cell Phones and Laptops all operational

-Pallets with Millions of Dollars in US Currency

-Millions of Rounds of Ammunition including but not limited to 20,150,600 rounds of 7.62mm, 9,000,000 rounds of 50.caliber

-Large Stockpile of Plate Carriers and Body Armor

-US Military HIIDE, for Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment Biometrics

-Lots of Heavy Equipment Including Bull Dozers, Backhoes, Dump Trucks, Excavators

Much of the information included in the above list is public record.

But that was not enough.

Now the Biden Administration is sending hundreds of millions of US dollars in weapons to Ukraine — But they don’t know what happens to these weapons.

Ukraine is ranked as one of the most corrupt countries in a recent Corruption Perceptions Index and the most corrupt country in Europe.

Newsmax reported:

Without U.S. troops in Ukraine, tracking the use of lethal aid to Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion has shortcomings, including relying on the very beneficiary that would be inclined to keep asking for more. How the anti-tank, anti-aircraft, and other weaponry are being used by Ukraine is going to be a bit of an unknown, but it will not stop the Biden administration from supplying those amid war, sources tell CNN. “We have fidelity for a short time, but when it enters the fog of war, we have almost zero,” a source told CNN. “It drops into a big black hole, and you have almost no sense of it at all after a short period of time. “It’s hard to track with nobody on the ground,” a source added. The Biden administration is sending “certainly the largest recent supply to a partner country in a conflict,” according to a senior defense official. Thus far, the U.S. has transferred hundreds of millions in equipment, but the need to supply Ukraine is trumping the potential for the weapons winding up in the wrong hands, according to the report. The U.S. is forced to admit it is relying on Ukraine’s honesty on the use of the aid and weapons, even if Ukraine might be inclined to only share information that keeps the supply from the U.S. ongoing. There is potentially billions in aid to come.

More… The US has sent over $2.5 billion to Ukraine.

Gateway Pundit