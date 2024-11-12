Anthony Fauci had $15 million in taxpayer funded security post retirement

By David Krayden – The Post Millennial

Dr. Anthony Fauci received $15 million in taxpayer-funded security for two years after his retirement. Fauci was the chief medical advisor to President Biden and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectuous Diseases. Since leaving NIAID, Fauci has been guarded against the danger of the “extreme radical right,” according to Open the Books, who discovered the arrangement within a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the US Marshals service and the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) via a Freedom of Information Act request.

Fauci’s security detail included a publicly-funded chauffeur and a fully staffed US Marshals security detail. The costs of all salaries and benefits incurred by the deputies and administrative personnel, Fauci’s transportation and all law enforcement equipment were covered by taxpayers.

According to the MOU, the contract could be renewed. Fauci, who was lauded by his supporters throughout the Covid pandemic for supposedly putting science first, contradicted himself and his policies many times. He essentially wrote the policies on social distancing, masking and vaccines.

Fauci was the highest paid federal employee from 2019 to 2022, Open the Books noted, even as he was awarded with cash incentives from organizations that sought his attention and influence. When Fauci retired, he was making $480,654 per annum. His estimated pension, according to Open the Books, is in the neighborhood of $355,000 per year.

Since his retirement, Fauci has written and published a memoir and holds a professorship at Georgetown University but has reportedly not yet taught a class there. The U.S. The Marshals Service is not usually tasked with providing round the block security to retired bureaucrats and is supposed to be catching criminals and guarding court witnesses.

After he dismissed the idea that the Covid virus could have resulted from a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, he admitted before Congress that this Covid origin story was no longer a “conspiracy theory.”