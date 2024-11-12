Trump selects Elise Stefanik for his UN Ambassador. This is why he picked her … pic.twitter.com/E8y42RBsu3
— David Icke (@davidicke) November 11, 2024
One thought on “Trump selects Elise Stefanik for his UN Ambassador. This is why he picked her …”
Someone tell her that expressing opinions IS freedom of speech. She wants us to give Israel whatever it needs, anytime it needs it!! Sure, we love funding and supporting genocide. She says it’s our “high honor” and our “high responsibility” to support Israel. What is she “high” on, delusion? Must be, since she says we share the same values as Israel.
Dishonor all around. Thanks, Trump. You are undoubtedly outdoing yourself.
