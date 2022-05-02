As Billions of Your Tax Dollars Flow to Ukraine, American Cities Look Like 3rd World Countries

Free Thought Project – by Matt Agorist

Saddening video has gone viral over the weekend showing the current state of one of America’s largest cities. In the brief video, we can see shuttered businesses, trash lining the streets and our fellow human beings attempting to survive in a state of utter squalor.

Though it looks like a 3rd world country, it’s unfortunately Philadelphia — a once thriving city that has been hit hard by inflation and unemployment thanks to the U.S. government’s response to the pandemic.

The video below is taken a little less than a year ago, but the a brief clip of his has gone viral on Twitter. What’s more, the problem has only gotten worse since then.

Though the video above is disturbing enough, the fact is that cities from coast to coast are seeing this same plight. In Los Angeles, California, the homeless population is approaching 100,000.

Thousands of tents are laid out for miles across the city as drug overdoses and crime run rampant.

The reason the above video has gone viral recently is due to the fact that the US is funneling billions of your tax dollars to Ukraine to pay for a proxy war with Russia. We are sending billions in aid which could provoke nuclear holocaust as our cities turn to rubble.

None of this aid benefits Americans — in fact it is doing quite the opposite. Billions of your tax dollars are being diverted from places that need them solely to use Ukraine as a proxy to fight a war against Russia which is now acknowledged by establishment media outlets like the New Yorker:

Yet in just over nine weeks, the conflict has rapidly evolved into a full proxy war with Russia, with global ramifications. U.S. officials now frame America’s role in more ambitious terms that border on aggressive. The goal—backed by tens of billions of dollars in aid—is to “weaken” Russia and insure a sovereign Ukraine outlasts Putin.

In some twisted display of “solidarity” with Ukraine, Nancy Pelosi and a team of other bureaucrats flew to Kyiv over the weekend to shake hands with Zelenskyy and promise unlimited support.

The fight for freedom in Ukraine is a fight for Ukraine and for freedom everywhere. #SlavaUkraini pic.twitter.com/Ueomwj4Urk — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) May 1, 2022

One of Pelosi’s team members on this flight was Adam Schiff who promised in 2020 that the US would soon be taking the war to Russia, clearly and publicly stating America’s intent in the region two years before this crisis unfolded.

“The US aids Ukraine and her people so that they can fight Russia over there, and we don’t have to fight Russia here,” Rep Adam Schiff said on the Senate floor in 2020.

“The US aids Ukraine and her people so that they can fight Russia over there, and we don’t have to fight Russia here.” –@RepAdamSchiff Schiff made it plain that US uses Ukraine to “fight Russia over there.” Don’t be surprised when Russia fights back.pic.twitter.com/6B4QVFSZvV — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) February 25, 2022

In the meantime, however, the people of Ukraine are being used as cannon fodder, while America slips into a dystopian hell state. Instead of realizing the error of their ways, politicians on both sides of the aisle are creating a “ministry of truth” to silence those of us who speak out about this online.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is creating a “Disinformation Governance Board” to combat whatever they deem ‘misinformation’ before the 2022 midterms and beyond.

Though it is currently opposed by many Republicans, given the choice to have their own similar board, that would favor their narrative, rest assured that most of them would flock to it.

The current state of the country involves looming food shortages, millions slipping into poverty, major cities slipping into complete dismay, 1984 becoming reality, and the United States government’s answer to it all is to provoke world war with Russia at your expense.

No wonder they’re creating a Disinformation Governance Board. As their critics grow, so will the state’s need to silence them in order to keep the compliant masses in their place — forever oblivious to the crimes of their leaders.

Free Thought Project