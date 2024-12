Australian senator Malcolm Roberts: "The UK has just concluded a trial of a personal carbon dioxide allowance… in order to meet Net Zero goals."

"Your daily [carbon dioxide allowance] would be enough to buy 26 grams of red meat. One mouthful."

"Your daily allowance will… pic.twitter.com/gmCE1Dbkgh

— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) December 30, 2024