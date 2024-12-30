Health ‘experts’ warn against ‘rise’ in Bird Flu, encourage Biden’s FDA to authorize vaccine for ‘vulnerable people’

By David Krayden – The Post Millennial

Health “experts” are again warning of a potential impending pandemic unless governments immediately unleash a program of testing and vaccination—first for the most “vulnerable”— against bird influenza. On Sunday, Dr. Deborah Birx, who served as President Donald Trump’s Covid response coordinator in his first term of office, told CNN that it was presumptuous to guess that there are only 63 cases of bird flu in the US.

“Well, I love the way you said 63 cases, because I have no idea how many cases there were or are, because our number one principle in preventing pandemics is detection and if you go to the CDC website, you can see that they’re monitoring more than 10,000 exposures, but they’ve only tested 530. What does that mean? That means we’re not testing enough, and we know from other viruses that a lot of the spread can be asymptomatic. So we kind of have our head in the sand about how widespread this is,” she said.

Birx said she is particularly alarmed about the potential for bird flu to “reassert” within individuals, by which she said she meant bird flu could mingle with human flu and create “a bigger threat to these mutations happening to individuals over time.”

Former Baltimore Health Commissioner Leana Wen was also sounding the alarm bells on the Sunday morning news shows and fretting about “vulnerable” people getting the bird flu along farm workers. “When you get to children to pregnant women to older individuals with chronic illnesses, we don’t know how deadly how dangerous bird flu is going to be for those individuals and again that’s one more reason why we don’t want it to spread and apply more mutations,” she told CBS News’ Face the Nation.

Wen also advocated for increased testing, saying “we should have learned our lesson from COVID, that just because we aren’t testing, it doesn’t mean that the virus isn’t there. Just means that we aren’t looking for it. We should be having rapid tests, home tests available to all farm workers, to their families.”

She encouraged the Biden administration to act quickly to request that the Food and Drug administration authorize the bird flu vaccine, saying “we don’t know what the Trump administration is going to be doing about bird flu if they have people coming in with anti-vaccine stances, could they hold up vaccine authorization if they don’t want to know how much bird flu is out there?” She asked this in an obvious reference to Trump’s nominee for Health and Human Services secretary, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. who has raised concerns about vaccines in general and in specific about the Covid-19 mRna vaccines.

“Could they withhold testing? I mean, that’s a possibility, and I think the Biden administration, in the remaining days, should get testing and vaccines widely available so that at least it empowers state and local health officials and clinicians to do the right thing for their patients,” Wen said.