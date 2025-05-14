Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin and Laura Loomer Warn of Foreign Influence… From Qatar

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

America is being targeted by a foreign influence campaign that’s buying off our politicians to support the interests of a foreign power, so warns Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin and Laura Loomer.

The culprit? Qatar.

From Brian Stelter in CNN, “‘It’s a bribe’: MAGA media stars bash Trump’s reported Qatar plane gift”:

“Indefensible.” “It’s a bribe.” “Such a stain” on the administration. Some of President Donald Trump’s staunchest supporters are among the loudest critics of his plan to accept a jet from Qatar for use as Air Force One. In a rare break from the cheerleading that typifies MAGA media outlets, some commentators are using their platforms to urge Trump to change his mind about the highly unusual gift. Others are encouraging Trump voters to consider how they’d react if a Democratic president hatched the same plan.

Wow, they must be really principled to make such a “rare break” from their cheerleading to speak out in defense of Israeli interests — er, I mean American interests.

“I think if we switched the names to Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, we’d all be freaking out on the right,” Daily Wire co-founder Ben Shapiro said Monday on his podcast. Shapiro also linked the potential Qatari deal with other reports of “influence peddling,” like Trump’s cryptocurrency sweepstakes.

“The administration’s policy is too important for this sort of activity,” Shapiro said, emphasizing that he wants Trump to succeed. “President Trump promised to drain the swamp. This is not, in fact, draining the swamp.” […] Loomer criticized Trump’s potential jet deal on Sunday and Monday by writing a series of anti-Qatar posts on X. “This is really going to be such a stain on the admin if this is true,” she wrote. “And I say that as someone who would take a bullet for Trump. I’m so disappointed.” Fox News host Mark Levin shared her post and wrote, “Ditto.”

Good thing we have these America First Patriots™ watching out for us!

We should also all be so grateful we have free and independent media outlets like CNN reporting on this story without a hint of irony!