In this jaw-dropping 2023 interview, an October 7th Kibbutz Be'eri survivor states Hamas didn't kill anyone that day, or even want to.

She says they treated everyone "humanely" and clarifies the 101 Israelis who died were killed by the IDF.

This needs to be shared EVERYWHERE! pic.twitter.com/1GQuaB7Bzb

— Red Collective (@RedCollectiveUK) May 13, 2025