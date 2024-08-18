Biden Considering Sending Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Ukraine

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The Biden administration is “open” to sending Ukraine long-range air-to-surface cruise missiles amid Ukraine’s offensive in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, POLITICO reported on Thursday.

The Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) has a range of over 230 miles and would become the longest-range weapon the US sends Ukraine if it goes ahead with the delivery.

Sources told POLITICO that no final decision had been made as the Pentagon is trying to figure out if Ukraine’s Soviet-era fighter jets could carry the powerful missile, which weighs 2,400 pounds and has a 1,000-pound warhead.

Ukraine has received a small number of US-made F-16 fighter jets, which can carry the JASSMs. But it’s unclear when the F-16s will be put to use since only a few Ukrainian pilots have been trained.

The US is supporting Ukraine’s invasion of Kursk by allowing it to use US-provided weapons, including armored vehicles. The US still says it’s opposed to supporting long-range strikes in Russia, but it’s unclear what the limit is. Ukraine is pushing for the US to lift all restrictions on its use of US weapons.

The US insists it was not aware of Ukraine’s plans to launch a ground invasion of Kursk, but President Biden said on Tuesday that US officials have been in “constant contact” with the Ukrainians about the assault.