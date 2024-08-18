Tim Walz a ‘true believer’ in Mao’s communist doctrine: former student

By David Krayden – The Post Millennial

A former student, who accompanied Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) on a trip to China in 1995, says the Democratic vice presidential candidate “adores” communist China and is “a Moaist to the core.”

“It was almost a daily revelation of how much he adores the communist regime,” the former student, who identified himself only as “Shad,” told Alpha News. Former President Donald Trump called Walz a “radical leftist” soon after Kamala Harris chose the Minnesota governor as her running mate.

Walz was a frequent visitor to China for 10 years of his life as he taught at a high school as part of a Harvard University program. He made his first trip to China in 1989 but was in Hong Kong when the Tiananmen Square protests prompted the Beijing government to brutally suppress and kill the student demonstrators.

Walz later visited the site of massacre, according to The New York Times, but apparently did not disapprove of the violence. He returned home to sing the praises of China. Five years later, he married Gwen Whipple on the anniversary of the government crackdown as his wife noted that Walz “wanted to have a date he’ll always remember,” according to the Wall Street Journal. The couple honeymooned in China.

Walz visited China by his own estimation “about 30 times” over the next decade as he sponsored summer trips for students. He was even a visiting fellow at a Chinese university. Shad was one of those students who traveled with Walz throughout China. But he says Walz was not just captivated by the geography of the country; he loved the ideology.

“There was no doubt he was a true believer,” Shad said. “I’ve been trying to tell people this for 30 years. Nobody wanted to listen. “At night, we’d go out, we’d walk the street fairs. We’d be buying souvenirs and Tim was always buying the Little Red Book. He said he gave them as gifts … I saw him buy at least a dozen on the trip,” he said, referring to the book of quotations from Chairman Mao Zedong, the Chinese dictator who ruled China and killed tens of millions of people from 1949 till his death in 1976.

“It would be like [being] in Germany and buying copies of Mein Kampf,” Shad told Alpha News. “If there was any doubt about what I’m saying just look at the policies enacted by his administration like the country’s worst abortion law, anti-free speech, the riots,” Shad noted. “He’s a Maoist to the core and should not be underestimated.”

Shad drew attention to the similarities between the messaging of Walz and Kamala Harris—including phrases like “the politics of joy” and “unburdened by what has been”—and the propaganda materials used by Mao. “People need to have their eyes wide open,” Shad said. “The snitch hotline in Minnesota is straight out of CCP. Tim Walz is a very bright guy. None of this by accident.”

For 24 years, Walz served in the National Guard. Since he joined in 1981 and “retired” in 2005, many of his trips to China – a scheduled country that Americans in uniform are not supposed to be visiting – occurred while he was a member of the US military.

On Friday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said he is demanding an investigation into Walz’s “longstanding connections to Chinese Communist Party (CCP) entities and officials.” Shad says he has contributed a report to Cormer’s office.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AK) says Walz “owes the American people an explanation about his unusual, 35-year relationship with Communist China,” according to Alpha News. Walz’s staff did not reply to Alpha News’ request for comment.

They did acknowledge Comer’s investigation, with a spokesman telling the media: “Throughout his career, Governor Walz has stood up to the CCP, fought for human rights rights and democracy, and always put American jobs and manufacturing first. Republicans are twisting basic facts and desperately lying to distract from the Trump-Vance agenda: praising dictators, and sending American jobs to China. Vice President Harris and Governor Walz will ensure we win the competition with China, and will always stand up for our values and interests in the face of China’s threats.”