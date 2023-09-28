Biden FDA Vaccine Adviser Refuses Latest Covid Shot, Raises Concerns over Heart Failure Spike

BY Kyle Becker – Becker News

The refusal of the Biden administration’s FDA vaccine adviser to receive the most recent vaccine dose is spurring concerns that it may be related to the observed increase in cases of heart failure.

One of the leading vaccine advisors within the Biden administration declined to receive the most recent Covid vaccination while expressing concerns regarding the potential long-term consequences associated with mRNA injections.

Dr. Paul Offit serves as a prominent consultant on the vaccines committee of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA). He is also a distinguished American physician who possesses expertise in the fields of infectious illnesses, vaccinations, immunology, and virology.

He has also made significant contributions as a co-inventor of a rotavirus vaccine, establishing their expertise in the domains of virology and immunology.

In a video shared on the social media platform Twitter by the prominent account “Chief Nerd,” Offit expressed that he did not receive the bivalent vaccine from the previous year and has no intention of receiving the vaccine for the current year.

Offit further discusses his conviction that he is “immunologically safeguarded” and does not need additional jabs. Subsequently, he proceeds to warn citizens against the increase in severe adverse effects, particularly myocarditis. “I think I’m protected. I didn’t get last year’s bivalent vaccine. I’m not getting this year’s vaccine because I think I have high frequencies of T-cells…We’re going to find out about this vaccine over time. It is a novel strategy. We certainly were surprised by myocarditis and pericarditis and we’ll see whether or not over time when we’re 5 years into this, 10 years into this, 15 years into this, whether there’s any evidence of residual myocardial disease because the reason you have myocarditis is you’re making immune response to your own heart muscle,” he said, adding, “We’ll find out about that over time.” The medical adviser couches his opinion by saying that the whole methodology of mRNA vaccinations is innovative approach and that scientific researchers are gradually gaining a much better understanding of the coronaviruses being targeted. Dr. Offit has previously expressed support for the Covid vaccines as well as the implementation of vaccine mandates, which have compelled a substantial number of individuals in the United States to get the vaccinations or risk employment termination. In his forceful defense of the initial vaccine mandate implemented in New York City during the summer of 2021, Offit expressed his view to CNN: “It is not your right as an American citizen to catch and transmit a potentially fatal infection.” Of course, the Covid-19 vaccines don’t stop the spread of infection, and indeed, there is now research that suggests it puts someone at higher risk of infection and spread.