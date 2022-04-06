9 thoughts on “Biden: “If I gotta go to war, I’m going with you guys. I mean it.”

  1. Great! Can someone suit this guy up, strap a parachute on him and throw him out the plane over Ukraine?

  3. Do you think we could get Gill Bates, Frouchi, and numerous others on the plane with him before it takes off only to crash in the sea ?

  4. this dope would end up shooting his own fighters in the back..thats what they do

    some one should hold his feet to this fire ..
    this guy got 5 deferments to viet nam .. that should tell you all you need to know about this bullshit statement

