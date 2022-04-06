Biden: "If I gotta go to war, I'm going with you guys. I mean it." pic.twitter.com/4LSeGAXIju
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) April 6, 2022
Posted: April 6, 2022
Categories: Videos
9 thoughts on “Biden: “If I gotta go to war, I’m going with you guys. I mean it.””
Great! Can someone suit this guy up, strap a parachute on him and throw him out the plane over Ukraine?
And a little somthing extra to catch his parachute on fire!!!
skip the parachute
Yes a nonfunctional parachute. Id like to see him flaming tho!!! lol
LOL
I Wouldn’t mind that either
Give him a back pack and tell him it is a parachute.
hahaha
Do you think we could get Gill Bates, Frouchi, and numerous others on the plane with him before it takes off only to crash in the sea ?
this dope would end up shooting his own fighters in the back..thats what they do
some one should hold his feet to this fire ..
this guy got 5 deferments to viet nam .. that should tell you all you need to know about this bullshit statement