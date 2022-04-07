Texas Governor Greg Abbott Announces He Will Use Charter Buses to Send Illegal Immigrants to Washington D.C

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will begin to use charter buses to ship illegal immigrants to Washington, D.C., as part of his strategy for the overwhelming influx of illegal immigrants.

Governor Abbott held a press conference today concerning Texas’ border security efforts in response to the Biden admin’s decision to drop Title 42 at the border on May 23.

Joe Biden announced that he plans to drop a Trump-era order blocking asylum seekers at the U.S. border on May 23.

Title 42 was used by President Trump in 2020 to expel migrants seeking asylum during the Covid pandemic.

According to Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin, Texas Governor Greg Abbott will begin using up to 900 charter buses to ship illegal immigrants to Washington D.C.

Abbott says the migrants will be dropped off at the steps of the U.S. Capitol. He is fed up with the federal government mass releasing migrants into small TX cities. State officials say they are prepared to activate up to 900 buses, or “as many as needed”. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 6, 2022

“To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington, DC,” Governor Abbott announced in his press conference.

“We are sending them to the United States Capitol, where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border,” Gov. Abbott continued.

Gov. Abbott also announced to inspect vehicles as they cross the international points of entry into Texas effective immediately as part of his strategy to curtail the flow of drug cartel smuggling, immigrants, and drugs.

“Those two strategies are in addition to announcing the following actions to further deter illegal immigrants, including deploying boat blockades at appropriate regions in the Rio Grande River, deploying razor wire at low water crossings in high traffic areas, creating container blockades to drive people away from low water crossings,” Abbott added.

“Additionally, the National Guard will begin its first phase of mass migration rehearsals tomorrow to begin the preparation for what we are anticipating to be a potential mass influx of people coming across the border. All troopers and specially trained National Guard will be equipped with riot gear in case of potential caravan violence, like what we have all seen occur in Mexico as the caravans were making their way toward the United States,” Abbott continued.

Watch the press briefing below:

