Biden: "My top priority is fighting inflation" pic.twitter.com/YNWicFHsHI
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 9, 2022
Posted: May 9, 2022
Categories: Videos
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Biden: "My top priority is fighting inflation" pic.twitter.com/YNWicFHsHI
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 9, 2022
3 thoughts on “Biden: “My top priority is fighting inflation””
Joe, his cronies, and friends are such a**holes.
That’s all, nothing overly insightful today.
Biden: “My top priority is fighting inflation”……..AFTER fighting Russia.
There it’s fixed.
Well
You suck at it