Biden Rewrites Title IX To ‘Protect LGBTQ’, Sex Now Equals ‘Gender Identity’

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

The Biden administration has abolished Title IX as we know it, meaning that in Biden’s liberal dystopia sex now equals “gender identity.”

According to the mainstream media, the biggest change involves new recognition that Title IX “protects LGBTQ+ students” — however, this so-called protection comes at the cost of discriminating against natural-born women.

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) and chair of the House Education and the Workforce Committee, said the new regulation threatens decades of advancement for women and girls.

“This final rule dumps kerosene on the already raging fire that is Democrats’ contemptuous culture war that aims to radically redefine sex and gender,” Foxx said in a statement.

Riley Gaines, the former swimmer and prominent defender of women’s same sex spaces, explains the new Biden administration Title IX rewrite means biological males can take academic and athletic scholarships from women.

Furthermore, biological men will have FULL access to bathrooms, locker rooms, and other private spaces designated for women only.

Under the Biden administration’s rewrite, biological men could also be housed in dormitory rooms with women and girls and institutions including schools and colleges must require the use of “preferred pronouns” in line with the chosen “gender identity” of transgender people.

If the guidelines above are ignored or even questioned, then the “offender” can be charged with harassment.

The controversial rewrite was proposed nearly two years ago but has been delayed by a comment period that drew 240,000 responses, a record for the Education Department.

Perhaps they should have taken that as a sign the rewrite is deeply unpopular with the people instead of ramming it through.