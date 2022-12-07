Biden Will Likely Announce 2024 Bid After Holidays, Klain Says

Yahoo News – Bloomberg

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said he expects that President Joe Biden will announce he’s running for re-election after the US Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

“The president will make that decision. I expect it shortly after the holiday,” said Klain on Monday at the Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council summit. “I expect the decision will be to do it.”

Biden is coming off midterm elections in which his Democratic Party fared far better than expected and has said he intends to run again. But he’s said an formal decision will come early next year.

The president and his family were expected to discuss whether to run again during their Thanksgiving holiday on Nantucket Island in Massachusetts, according to current and former aides, who said those talks would continue during the Christmas holidays.

Earlier: Biden Family Weighs 2024 Campaign at Nantucket Holiday Haven

Biden, who was already the oldest president in US history, turned 80 last month, fueling questions over his fitness to run again and potentially serve another term. But Biden has brushed aside those worries, and cited only his family or a surprise development, such as a health crisis, as likely to dissuade from from running.

Former President Donald Trump, who Biden has said was the reason he decided to run in 2020, has already announced his third bid for the White House in 2024.

https://news.yahoo.com/biden-likely-announce-2024-bid-010934440.html