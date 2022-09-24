Biden with his arm around Elton John:
"It's all his fault we are spending $6 billion in tax payer dollars on HIV and AIDS this month" pic.twitter.com/Hql7RfxEsL
— Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) September 24, 2022
Posted: September 24, 2022
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “Biden with his arm around Elton John”
Don’t let your son go ..
Yesterday the msm was doing damage-control on this, making it into a praising rather than a shaming. They’re working overtime to try to justify the insanity. But the sane ain’t havin’ it.
It’s a strange thing, to see a Corporation-Disguised-As-A-Nation being run not just by the insane but by the CRIMINALLY INSANE. It’s a 180 of how things should be: sensible, productive, healthy, and free.
