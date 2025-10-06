Big Tech whistleblower Aman Jabbi exposes the digital prison being built all around us under the guise of "convenience", "security" and "sustainability".
"The plan is to pretty much lock up humanity in smart cities, which is kind of a superset of a 15-minute city."
— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) October 5, 2025
One thought on “Big Tech whistleblower Aman Jabbi exposes the digital prison being built all around us under the guise of “convenience”, “security” and “sustainability”.”
This Big Brother vid made me think of that old song, “Got nowhere to run, nowhere to hide.”
Nowhere to run? How about we run to The Bill of Rights, and to ANY other strategy that will eliminate Big Brother.
Aside: The years roll by. We watch greater and greater cruelty, control, demise. Will we break through?
