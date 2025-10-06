Trump: Hamas Ready for Peace, Israel ‘Must Immediately Stop’ Bombing Gaza

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump on Friday evening said he believes Hamas is ready for peace and declared that Israel “must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza.”

Trump’s comments came after Hamas agreed to enter negotiations on his alleged “peace plan.”

Hamas wrote in a statement to Trump:

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at halting the war on the Gaza Strip, achieving a prisoner exchange, allowing immediate entry of humanitarian aid, rejecting the occupation of the Strip, and opposing the displacement of our Palestinian people from it. In this context, and in a manner that achieves an end to the war and the full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the movement announces its approval to release all prisoners of the occupation—both living and the bodies of the deceased—according to the exchange formula included in President Trump’s proposal, and with the provision of appropriate field conditions for carrying out the exchange process. In this regard, the movement affirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations, through the mediators, to discuss the details. The movement also reiterates its approval to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body composed of independents (technocrats), based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing. As for the other issues included in President Trump’s proposal that relate to the future of the Gaza Strip and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, these are subject to a comprehensive national position and must be based on relevant international laws and resolutions. These matters shall be discussed within a unified Palestinian national framework, in which Hamas will participate and contribute with full responsibility.

The president’s statement reportedly left Netanyahu “surprised.”

Axios’ Barak Ravid (former Unit 8200) wrote Friday evening on X:

– An Israeli official said Netanyahu was surprised by President Trump’s response – In consultations Netanyahu held on Friday – after Hamas’ response and before Trump’s announcement – he stressed that he views Hamas’ response as a rejection of Trump’s plan, the Israeli official said – The Israeli official noted that Netanyahu emphasized in those consultations the need to coordinate with the U.S. on their response so as to ensure it does not become established that Hamas answered positively to the U.S. plan – The official added that the Israeli negotiations team handling the hostage issue actually viewed Hamas’ response as a positive reaction that opens a pathway to reaching a deal

Ravid also shared a post from former State Department Spokesman Ned Price, stating:

Bibi never wanted Hamas to say “yes” — and he did everything he could to tank its chances, from changes to the text to incendiary comments in Hebrew. Hamas also didn’t exactly say “yes.” Nevertheless, Trump’s craven desire for a Nobel may, strangely, get us to the right place. This war needs to end, Palestinian civilians need to be able to live in peace, and the hostages need to return home.

He shared another post saying Trump’s “swift response to Hamas confirms that Trump did not consult Netanyahu.”

In a video celebrating the deal inching forward, Trump didn’t mention Israel as one of the countries he wanted to “thank” for helping put his deal together.

As a reminder, Ravid’s reports helped lull Iran into taking their guard down during negotiations with the US and paved the way for Trump’s surprise strikes on their nuclear facilities.

Israel’s attacks are apparently still ongoing.

The concern Hamas has is that Israel will just resume the war the second they return their captives. Israeli politicians have openly and repeatedly announced that’s their plan for well over a year now, and it appears Hamas is not going to budge unless they get some serious assurances.

Frankly, Trump’s statement reminds me of how he ordered Vladimir Putin to “STOP!” attacking Ukraine back in April.

The way to get Israel to “STOP!” is to cut off all US aid.