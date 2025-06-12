Boeing Shares Tumble After Air India 787-8 Dreamliner Crash

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

Boeing shares are down 7.5% in premarket trading in New York after an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed shortly after takeoff — marking what appears to be the first fatal accident and hull loss involving any Boeing 787 variant since the aircraft’s debut in 2009.

Update (0647ET):

“With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event,” Air India Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran wrote on X.

“At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted,” Chandrasekaran added.

London’s Gatwick Airport wrote on X, “We can confirm that flight AI171 that crashed on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today was due to land at London Gatwick at 18:25.

Notice the pilot only used half of the runway for takeoff?

There are questions.

#AI171 why the pilot didn’t use the whole runway?? pic.twitter.com/ngcHwozqgM — Joe Frankmann (@Frankmann) June 12, 2025

AI171 took off from Mid Runway at AHM today Length of Runway available – 5700 ft

B787 Takeoff distance ~ 9000 ft Typical Piloting error. Could have been avoided. The Aircraft took off as soon as it reached its VR Speed but the engine couldn’t generate enough thrust and hence… pic.twitter.com/KxTHw8EsQh — VS (@sheriviator) June 12, 2025

The flight was carrying 232 passengers and 12 crew members when it went down over a densely populated area in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad. Initial reports from the ground suggest a mass casualty incident, though details remain limited.

* * *

“We are following reports of a crash of Air India flight #AI171 from Ahmedabad to London. We received the last signal from the aircraft at 08:08:51 UTC, just seconds after takeoff,” flight tracking website Flightradar 24 wrote on X.

Dramatic footage of the aftermath has been posted on X.

Boeing shares in premarket trading tumbled 8% following the 787-8 Dreamliner crash.

*Developing..