Bohemian Club Uses Copyright Strikes To Scrub Ritual Footage

By Cindy Harper – Reclaimthenet.org

A video uploaded by a citizen journalist, known by the pseudonym “Dancer,” was removed from YouTube after the Bohemian Club issued a copyright strike against the footage, which captured scenes from the secretive Bohemian Grove’s annual ceremony.

Dancer filmed parts of the “Cremation of Care” ceremony, a private event held within the confines of the 2,700-acre retreat in Monte Rio, California. The Bohemian Club, a private club known for its high-profile membership including politicians, business leaders, and artists, asserts strict privacy policies and prohibits any recording devices at the gathering.

Tucked away in the ancient redwood forests of Monte Rio, California, lies a 2,700-acre retreat known as Bohemian Grove. This exclusive enclave hosts a private all-male membership that comprises some of the most influential figures in politics, business, and the arts. Annually, members of the Bohemian Club, which was founded in San Francisco in 1872, gather for a two-week retreat that is both a sanctuary from the public eye and a subject of substantial controversy.

Bohemian Grove continues to be shrouded in mystique and controversy. While members may argue that the retreat serves as a critical decompression chamber away from the limelight, the secrecy surrounding its ritualistic activities fuels ongoing debates about transparency.

Copyright strikes have become a prevalent tool for removing controversial footage from online platforms, a trend that raises significant concerns about the suppression of free speech and transparency.

While these legal mechanisms are designed to protect intellectual property rights, they are increasingly leveraged by corporations, private entities, and even government bodies to censor material deemed sensitive or damaging. This practice not only restricts public access to potentially important information but also stifles discourse and debate, particularly when the content in question involves powerful figures or institutions.

This incident has added fuel to the ongoing controversy surrounding Bohemian Grove, which has been criticized for its secrecy and alleged influence on global affairs. Activists and transparency advocates have long demanded more insight into the club’s annual gatherings, suggesting that the decisions made behind closed doors should be subject to public scrutiny.