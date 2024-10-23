Both of these girls' parents have already been killed by Israel and now one has been hit by a car so her sister has to carry her
You can see the pain and despair in their eyes
Do you understand why they don't grow up and love jews pic.twitter.com/Gzp4ltPwDm
— Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) October 21, 2024
Be sure to vote so we can do this to more children.
