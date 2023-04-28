BREAKING: 38 Chinese warplanes and 6 vessels of People's Liberation Army Navy detected around Taiwan, Taiwanese defense ministry says
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 28, 2023
LOCK, LOAD & DEFEND YOUR SOVEREINTY or simply Bend a Knee & Welcome your new ChiKnees Masters Punk !!