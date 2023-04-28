The World Economic Forum Says It Will ‘Accelerate’ Implementation of Globalist Agenda 2030 by JAKE WELCH

World leaders will be gathering together later this year to “accelerate the implementation of Agenda 2030,” according to an announcement made by the unaccountable, corporate-led World Economic Forum (WEF) earlier this week.

The United Nations (UN) and the WEF appear frustrated by a lack of progress made towards their ‘Great Reset‘ ideology, alongside Agenda 2030, the socialist, ideological successor to the failed “Millennium Development Goals”.

The WEF – led by German engineer Klaus Schwab, whose father once worked for the Nazi Party apparatus – has said previous efforts to implement their plans “suffered unforeseen setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, major negative impacts of climate change, and the rising cost of food and fuel everywhere due to the conflict in Ukraine.”

Global leaders and representatives are, therefore, being summoned to “strategize” and expedite the progress of what the WEF refers to as “arguably the greatest-ever human endeavor undertaken to create peaceful, just, equal, and sustainable societies.”

The UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs has argued that “[p]ractical solutions that can accelerate progress on the [Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations (SDGs)] will be urgently needed.”

The seventeen SDGs comprising Agenda 2030 were first compiled in 2015 and were agreed upon by 191 UN Member State governments, though not necessarily their voting publics. These “goals” include laudable aspirations such as “ending poverty”, and eradicating world hunger, amongst more nefarious globalist goals in areas of gender ideology and hard-left socialist economics.

Since Davos 2o21, the WEF has publicly discussed how these goals can be used to achieve the ‘Great Reset,’ which would see ordinary people able to own nothing personally. The WEF claims this will increase happiness in the world.

Civic Participation.

The WEF is focusing on something called “civic participation” to push its plans. They describe this as tackling “economic inequality, gender imbalances, corruption, and environmental degradation.”

“In the quest to build back better,” says the WEF, “civil society is proposing new ways of achieving the SDGs and creating a better post-pandemic world.”

What this will look like is something approximating communism, for a better world is one where “the benefits are evenly spread” because “development must be about freedom from fear and freedom from want.”

This appears to be very much in line with the WEF’s agenda where everyone works together for the “common good,” rather than aiming for profit or reward for hard work rendered or risks taken.

Halfway There. The WEF plans to assemble world leaders after the highly-anticipated Sustainable Development Goals Progress Report is published by the Secretary-General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, later this year. The report’s findings will inevitably lay the foundations for the international deliberations. “This year’s report,” insists the WEF, “is especially crucial as we’re nearing the halfway point of Agenda 2030.” Learn more about how the World Economic Forum works using the link below.