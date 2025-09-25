BREAKING: Colombian President Petro calls to invade Israel and save Gaza 👏🏼
We need a powerful army of countries who do not accept genocide. I invite nations nations of the world to bring together weapons and armies to defend Palestine."
One thought on "BREAKING: Colombian President Petro calls to invade Israel and save Gaza"
I don’t know his history in his country but here he quotes “Freedom or death.” Not likely his words will have any impact on the war machine. Still, he speaks.
If only people of conscience did not have to deal with the reality of their days being numbered.
