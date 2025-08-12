BREAKING: DEMOCRATS TRAVEL TO ISRAEL TO SWEAR LOYALTY After the Republicans last week, the house democrats are now in Israel to kiss the wall and receive their orders. It doesn’t matter who you vote for. lsraeI wins every election.

2 thoughts on “BREAKING: DEMOCRATS TRAVEL TO ISRAEL TO SWEAR LOYALTY After the Republicans last week, the house democrats are now in Israel to kiss the wall and receive their orders. It doesn’t matter who you vote for. lsraeI wins every election.

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*