BREAKING: DEMOCRATS TRAVEL TO ISRAEL TO SWEAR LOYALTY
After the Republicans last week, the house democrats are now in Israel to kiss the wall and receive their orders.
It doesn’t matter who you vote for. lsraeI wins every election.pic.twitter.com/if1pSSbOO7
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) August 11, 2025
Is this a tutorial on how to induce vomiting?
Unfrigginbelievable….