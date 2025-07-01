BREAKING: DRONE STRIKE HIT ON IRGC LEADERSHIP MEETING IN TEHRAN
➤ Multiple reported wounded
➤Target believed to be senior commanders
➤ Intel sources say the strike was “surgical and deliberate”
Awaiting further confirmation pic.twitter.com/QbLbA4II2u
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) June 30, 2025
Well that ceasefire didn’t last long. Typical.
My friends asked me how long I thought the ceasefire would last and I said I’d give it a week at most. It’s been almost a week and here we go again.
The Zionist beasts just can’t help themselves. The only way to stop them is to put them down like the rabid dogs they are.
Once again, you can’t tell a psychopath like Netanyahu to stop killing. It’s in his nature. He doesn’t think or feel any remorse. He only knows how to kill for fun. It’s a game to him.
Wake the hell up, people!
This story coincides with this twitter post by Sahar Imami this morning.
https://x.com/iamSaharEmami/status/1939726528918745587