🚨🇮🇷🇮🇱BREAKING: Iran launches missile strike on Tel Aviv reports of major explosions. Tough morning for Tel Aviv so far. #Iran #Israelpic.twitter.com/Fn8fpddzit
— Mansoor Dhillon 🇵🇸 (@MansoorDhillon_) June 19, 2025
One thought on “BREAKING: Iran launches missile strike on Tel Aviv reports of major explosions. Tough morning for Tel Aviv so far.”
Could it be they’re letting Iran do some of our dirty work? Is this self-propelled or is someone really attempting to cage the rat?
https://x.com/clashreport/status/1935567688866443281
