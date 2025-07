BREAKING: Israeli Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir calls Netanyahu “morally bankrupt” for allowing any aid into Gaza — and openly demands full starvation of Palestinians. This is not a society that can be redeemed.

pic.twitter.com/vr5gu0ZHCb — Zohran Mamdani (@zohranmamdani) July 28, 2025

