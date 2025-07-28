Trump Says He’s ‘Allowed’ to Pardon Ghislaine Maxwell

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump on Friday said that pardoning Jeffrey Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell is something he’s “allowed to do” but is not something he has “thought about.”

Asked if he would consider a pardon or commutation for Maxwell, Trump said, “It’s something I haven’t thought about. It’s really something– It’s some– I’m allowed to do it, but it’s something I have not thought about.”

I said back in Nov 2024 that Trump — “in keeping with tradition” — could pardon Ghislaine Maxwell or Sam Bankman-Fried by the end of his second term.

As I reported in July, Jeffrey Epstein’s former lawyer Alan Dershowitz — who successfully lobbied President Trump to pardon a host of Chabadnik supercriminals during his first term — is pushing for Trump to pardon Maxwell.

Trump waited until his last day in office to pardon Jonathan Pollard’s Israeli handler Aviem Sella, Ponzi-schemer Eliyahu Weinstein and criminal mastermind Sholam Weiss.

It’s notable that when asked today about pardoning Maxwell, Trump did not say “no.”