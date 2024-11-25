⚡️🇮🇱 BREAKING:

Netanyahu has approved

sanctions on Newspaper Haaretz's, including stopping all government advertising in Haaretz, ceasing state funded subscriptions, and prohibiting any public institutions from communicating with the newspaper.

The sanctions are in response to… pic.twitter.com/tG6gWUzlrM

— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) November 24, 2024