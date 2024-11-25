⚡️🇮🇱 BREAKING:
Netanyahu has approved
sanctions on Newspaper Haaretz's, including stopping all government advertising in Haaretz, ceasing state funded subscriptions, and prohibiting any public institutions from communicating with the newspaper.
And another thing–it was Ha’aretz that first exposed to Israelis and the world Netanyahu’s meeting with Likud Knesset members where he stated that Israel must keep funding Hamas, at the meeting in 2019. Ron Paul told Congress this fact in 2009.