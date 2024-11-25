FL State Sen. Randy Fine Celebrated Israel Killing an American – Trump Just Endorsed Him For Congress

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Florida State Senator Randy Fine, who has sought to criminalize criticism of Israel and Jews and recently celebrated Israel killing an American citizen peacefully protesting in the West Bank, has been endorsed by President-elect Donald Trump to replace Mike Waltz in Congress.

“I am hearing that America First Patriot Randy Fine is considering launching his Campaign for Congress in Florida’s 6th Congressional District,” Trump said in a statement on Truth Social. “A Harvard Educated, Successful Businessman, and Highly Respected State Legislator, Randy has been an incredible Voice for MAGA, and the Great People of Florida.”

“In Congress, Randy will be an INCREDIBLE Fighter who will work tirelessly with me to Stop Inflation, Grow our Economy, Secure the Border, Champion our Military/Vets, Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, Protect our always under siege Second Amendment, and Restore PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH,” Trump added. “Should he decide to enter this Race, Randy Fine has my Complete and Total Endorsement. RUN, RANDY, RUN!”

In September, Fine cheered Israel murdering American peace activist Aysenur Eygi with a bullet to the head and encouraged the Jewish state to kill more, writing on X: “Throw rocks, get shot. One less #MuslimTerror ist. #FireAway.”

In 2023, Rep. Fine worked together with Gov. Ron DeSantis to pass the harshest hate crime bill in America to jail Floridians for criticizing Jews and Israel with “anti-Semitic” flyers.

Though Fine spent over a year now demanding “anti-Semites” be jailed for “hate speech” criticizing Jews, he himself regularly calls for genocide on social media and celebrates the slaughter of Palestinian babies.

[Warning: Graphic]

In September, Fine celebrated Jewish vigilante groups patrolling the University of Toronto.

“More of this!” Fine said, adding “#FearAway.”

When Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie (R) said back in August that members of Congress should not be allowed to be dual citizens, Fine responded by accusing Massie of anti-Semitism.

In the wake of October 7th, Fine gave a speech championing Israel’s war on Gaza and noted how Jews are “a people that has been kicked out of every place we’ve ever lived.”

“We are a people that has been kicked out of every place we’ve ever lived for 2000 years,” Fine said. “Every. Single. Place.”

There was speculation that Massie would be given a job in Trump’s administration — he endorsed Trump late in the campaign and had said he’d like to serve as Secretary of Agriculture — but Trump instead has reportedly picked Kelly Loeffler for the position, who donated nearly $5 million his campaign.

Evidently, this is “MAGA” unchained.