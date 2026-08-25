🚨 BREAKING:
The city of San Diego just passed a resolution defining any criticism of "Netanyahu, Israel, and Zionism" as antisemitic.
This is proof that America is controlled by Jews. pic.twitter.com/gqpZA731yl
— GBC (@GBC_Press) August 24, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
🚨 BREAKING:
The city of San Diego just passed a resolution defining any criticism of "Netanyahu, Israel, and Zionism" as antisemitic.
This is proof that America is controlled by Jews. pic.twitter.com/gqpZA731yl
— GBC (@GBC_Press) August 24, 2026