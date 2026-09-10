🚨 BREAKING:
The International Court of Justice calls on Israel to return the occupied territories, including Jerusalem, and compensate the Palestinians.. pic.twitter.com/9Bexqrl9ey
— Russia X 🇷🇺 (@Rusia_HD) September 9, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
🚨 BREAKING:
The International Court of Justice calls on Israel to return the occupied territories, including Jerusalem, and compensate the Palestinians.. pic.twitter.com/9Bexqrl9ey
— Russia X 🇷🇺 (@Rusia_HD) September 9, 2026