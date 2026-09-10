BREAKING: The International Court of Justice calls on Israel to return the occupied territories, including Jerusalem, and compensate the Palestinians..

🚨 BREAKING: The International Court of Justice calls on Israel to return the occupied territories, including Jerusalem, and compensate the Palestinians.. pic.twitter.com/9Bexqrl9ey — Russia X 🇷🇺 (@Rusia_HD) September 9, 2026 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



