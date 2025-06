BREAKING: The U.S. officially removes Colonel Nathan McCormack from his position at the Joint Chiefs of Staff for posts calling Israel a death cult and saying America is acting as Israel’s proxy.

BREAKING: The U.S. officially removes Colonel Nathan McCormack from his position at the Joint Chiefs of Staff for posts calling Israel a death cult and saying America is acting as Israel’s proxy.#IsraelIranConflict #iranisraelwar #IranVsIsrael #IranIsrael #IranUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/0AWA54R2ZI — Hasan Shabbir (@professor_Hasan) June 18, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet