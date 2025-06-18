BREAKING: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem rushed to DC hospital: report

By Roberto Wakerell-Cruz – The Postmillennial

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was brought to hospital via ambulance in Washington, DC, two sources close to her told CNN. According to one DHS official, Noem was brought to hospital out of an abundance of caution after an allergic reaction.

Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction today. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering,” NewsNation White House correspondent Kellie Meyer posted to X. “A DHS official tells me.”

Noem was conscious at the hospital and has spoken with her security detail.

Noem was recently at the center of a high-profile incident involving the removal of Democratic Senator Alex Padilla from a DHS press conference.

During the briefing, which addressed the federal response to ongoing anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles, Padilla interrupted Noem and was forcibly removed by her security detail.

The senator was pushed to the ground and handcuffed, though not formally arrested. The incident drew sharp criticism from Democratic leaders, with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer calling it a “shameful abuse of power” and demanding an investigation.

Noem’s team stated her security was unaware Padilla was a sitting senator and responded based on the disruption and perceived threat. CNN’s Josh Campbell, a former FBI agent, defended the removal, noting that Padilla re-engaged with agents after initially being escorted out.