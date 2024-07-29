BREAKING:
UN Human Rights Council finds Israel GUILTY of war crimes:
“Israeli authorities are responsible for war crimes..extermination..murder, using starvation”
No forgiveness for ALL politicians, businesses and celebrities that support/ed this.
— ADAM (@AdameMedia) July 28, 2024
What will come of this? Will it suffer the same fate as The International Criminal Court and be ignored? And shouldn’t something this big/significant be all over the news? But it’s not. Again, what will come of this?
