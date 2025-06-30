BREAKING UPDATE: SUSPECT FOUND DEAD after firefighters killed in apparent ambush while battling Idaho wildfire

By Ari Hoffman – The Postmillennial

The suspect in the deadly shooting of firefighters in Idaho has been found dead by a SWAT team on Canfield Mountain with a firearm nearby.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, a devastating ambush unfolded in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Canfield Mountain, where multiple first responders were shot while responding to a brush fire that authorities believe was intentionally set as a trap by the suspect in a remote mountain area in Kootenai County.

Sheriff Bob Norris confirmed that two firefighters are dead and one is in critical condition.

Officials have not yet released the identities of those killed.

According to North Idaho News, the initial call for a wildfire came in shortly before 2 pm. When fire crews arrived near East Nettleton Gulch Road, they were met with gunfire. Law enforcement officers responding to assist also came under fire.

Authorities say the blaze was set to lure in emergency responders into a planned ambush.

Authorities were able to triangulate the position of the shooter using cell data. The suspect was located using air assets, tracing the cell data. Once authorities arrived at the location, law enforcement found the suspected shooter with a firearm nearby. At this time, officials do not believe there are any other shooters.

Idaho Governor Brad Little called the attack a “heinous direct assault” on those sworn to protect the community. “I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more,” Little said in a statement. “Teresa and I are heartbroken. As this situation is still developing, please stay clear from the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their jobs.”

After the suspected shooter’s body was found, a shelter-in-place order that originally included all areas south of Hayden Lake Road and east of 15th Street in Coeur d’Alene, the Canfield Mountain Trailhead, and Nettleton Gulch Road was lifted.

According to FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino, the FBI and specialized units from Spokane and surrounding jurisdictions have arrived or are heading to the scene to assist in the search and secure the area.

The FBI and US Marshals are on the scene, assisting local authorities.

This is a developing story.